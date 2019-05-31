GNOME Shell & Mutter Can Now Be Extensively Profiled For Missed Frames, Other Metrics
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 1 June 2019 at 08:05 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNOME --
While we've seen a lot of performance optimizations land in GNOME over the past year or two, we're likely to see more optimizations come now that Sysprof integration for GNOME Shell and Mutter has been merged that will allow profiling closely for missed frames and other performance metrics.

Earlier this week Sysprof lead developer Christian Hergert talked about the latest profiling abilities for this tool and since then integration work led in part by Georges Stavracas has been merged.

After the merge request being open for nine months, the code has now been merged. With this there is now mainline support in GNOME 3.33/3.34 for being able to use Sysprof to nicely profile the desktop performance.

Georges has shared a video of this profiling ability in action:


Here's to a performant GNOME 3.34!
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
Sysprof Making Progress For Improved GNOME Profiling
GParted 1.0 Released With Gtkmm 3 Port, F2FS Support
GNOME Inching Closer To Better Wayland Multi-Monitor Performance
GNOME 3.33.2 Released As Another Step Towards The GNOME 3.34 Desktop
GNOME Developers Plot Future Improvements For Pango
GNOME's Mutter Makes Another Step Towards X11-Less, Starting XWayland On-Demand
Popular News This Week
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
Linux 5.1 Hit By A Data Loss Bug Due To Overly Aggressive FSTRIM
Linux 5.1.5 Kernel Fixes The Latest Data Corruption Bug
Linux 5.2-rc2 Kernel Released As The "Golden Lions"
Firefox 68 Integrates BigInt Support
Clear Linux Discovers Another AVX2/AVX512 Fix/Optimization To Yield Better Performance