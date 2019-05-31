GNOME Shell & Mutter Can Now Be Extensively Profiled For Missed Frames, Other Metrics

While we've seen a lot of performance optimizations land in GNOME over the past year or two, we're likely to see more optimizations come now that Sysprof integration for GNOME Shell and Mutter has been merged that will allow profiling closely for missed frames and other performance metrics.
Earlier this week Sysprof lead developer Christian Hergert talked about the latest profiling abilities for this tool and since then integration work led in part by Georges Stavracas has been merged.
After the merge request being open for nine months, the code has now been merged. With this there is now mainline support in GNOME 3.33/3.34 for being able to use Sysprof to nicely profile the desktop performance.
Georges has shared a video of this profiling ability in action:
Here's to a performant GNOME 3.34!
