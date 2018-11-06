GNOME's Mutter Finally Gets Meson Build System Support, Other Cleanups

GNOME's Mutter window manager / compositor picked up Meson build system support today and in the process received various clean-ups like dropping OpenGL ES 1.x support.
While most GNOME components have been switched over to offering Meson build system support for months as an alternative to Autotools, only in the latest Mutter Git code as of today is Meson support for this key component to the GNOME desktop.
Besides the addition of Meson build support, GLES1 support is removed along with fixed pipeline support and other aging code inside Mutter. With the build system work is also support for building Mutter without GLX support or EGL support, updating X11 requirements, and other alterations for the GNOME 3.32 cycle.
See the Git repository for those interested in this latest batch of Mutter changes for what is sure to be an exciting GNOME 3.32 cycle overall culminating with the stable release in March.
