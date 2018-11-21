GNOME's Mutter On Wayland Will Now Support GPU Hot-Plugging
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 21 November 2018 at 09:05 PM EST. 2 Comments
GNOME --
GNOME's Mutter compositor native back-end will now deal with GPU hot-plugging at run-time and begin managing its display outputs.

GPU hot-plugging isn't particularly common but this Mutter backend work was done to improve the USB DisplayLink graphics support. This GPU hotplug code may also help external GPUs like those connected via Thunderbolt.

This GPU hotplug support addition is now merged. This work also comes just days after a performance optimization to also benefit DisplayLink/USB-driven displays. That optimization changes the performance on some hardware from taking multiple seconds to less than 20ms for some operations. "Obviously that makes Mutter and gnome-shell completely unusable. With this patch, that function takes 13-18 ms which makes it usable if not fluent."

Great to see the GNOME Wayland experience for DisplayLink hardware improving. These changes will be part of the GNOME 3.32 release due out in March.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME 3.32 Mutter Should Perform A Lot Better For DisplayLink/USB-Display Type Setups
Unite Shell: Making GNOME Shell More Like Ubuntu's Unity
GNOME 3.31.2 Desktop Released
GNOME Mutter Brings More Fixes, Shell 3.31.2 Has Some Performance Work
GSConnect 15 Offers Better Phone Integration With The GNOME Shell
GNOME's Mutter Finally Gets Meson Build System Support, Other Cleanups
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Debian Packages To Eliminate Vendor-Specific Patches, Affecting Downstreams Like Ubuntu
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
The Open-Source AMD Linux Driver Stack Hitting Problems With The Radeon RX 590