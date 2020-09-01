GNOME's Mutter 40 Alpha Released With Big Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 2 December 2020 at 06:08 PM EST. 1 Comment
GNOME --
In working towards the March release of GNOME 40, the Mutter compositor / window manager is out today with its 40 Alpha release.

The GNOME 40 Alpha release isn't scheduled until 9 January but coming out today is the Mutter 40 Alpha tagged. Among the changes include:

- Mutter's input work is now handled on a separate thread as a big win!

- Better handling of XWayland crashes so it should avoid tearing down the compositor and instead only removing the X11 application that was running.

- Support for scroll button locking by the first click of the scroll button setting the button logically down and the second click putting it logically up. This is intended for better accessibility for some users.

- Continued transitioning to Graphene.

- Tablet mode switch fixes.

- Fixing an issue around window snapping to the wrong screen in multi-monitor setups.

- Fixing of monitor tiling support on Mutter X11.

- A udev rule has been added for selecting the primary GPU for rendering.

- Mutter will no longer disable the X Security extension when XWayland is built with the X Security extension enabled. Previously it was disabling the security extension by default. As for why the X Security extension was disabled by default in the first place for Mutter with XWayland, the developers don't seem to be sure.

- Various memory leak and crash fixes along with other general fixes.

Under the new versioning approach that's taking GNOME from version 3.38 to 40, the tag is as "40.alpha" while now "40.beta" for Mutter is now the next version in development.

The GNOME 40 release schedule puts the formal alpha due date of 9 January, the beta tarballs due on 13 February that also marks the feature / API / UI freezes, and release candidate by mid-March. If all goes well GNOME 40.0 will be released on 24 March and the GNOME 40.1 point release around 1 May.
1 Comment
Related News
GNOME Circle Officially Announced For Letting More Apps/Libraries "Join GNOME"
GNOME 40 Mutter Moves Input Work To A Separate Thread
GTK Planning More Improvements In 2021 From Better Accessibility To Animation Framework
GNOME Foundation Planning For More Initiatives In 2021
GNOME Work Moving Ahead On Deep Color Support, Triple Buffering
Pitivi 2020.09 Video Editor Released With Better Stability, Many New Features
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd 247 Released With Experimental Out-of-Memory Daemon, New Credentials Capability
Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs
GNOME 40 Mutter Moves Input Work To A Separate Thread
The 2020 US Thanksgiving / Black Friday Phoronix Premium Special
Linux READFILE System Call Revived Now That It Might Have A User
PHP 8.0 Ready To Ship With Many New Features, Even Better Performance
Blender 2.91 Released With A Multitude Of Improvements
ZLUDA: Drop-In Open-Source CUDA Support For Intel Xe / UHD Graphics