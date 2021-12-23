GNOME's Mutter Lands Some Fixes For Hybrid Laptop Graphics Crashes

For those making use of the GNOME desktop and running a laptop with dual-GPU hybrid graphics, Mutter has landed some fixes that may help if you have been experiencing crashes.Red Hat's Jonas Ådahl has been working on some fixes for hybrid graphics crashes seen under GNOME. One of the issues now resolved stems from a left-over cursor that had troubles freeing itself when the dedicated GPU is deactivated, which is now fixed by invalidating that GPU data in the cursor renderer upon GPU deactivation. The other is an issue with a page-flip callback from the dedicated GPU being involed after that GPU was deactivated, which is now fixed by delaying the deactivation until ensuring that callback has been invoked.

With those fixes now merged over the span of five patches, the hybrid graphics experience under GNOME should be ever so slightly better.