GNOME Human Interface Guidelines Being Updated For GTK4, Other Modern Features

GNOME's Human Interface Guidelines "HIG" are in the process of being updated around the GTK4 tool-kit and new components like libadwaita and libhandy.
Besides new software components like GTK 4 and libhandy, compared to the current guidelines, GNOME has since introduced new design apps and other improvements along with GNOME design conventions fundamentally maturing in recent years.
Allan Day of Red Hat has been part of the effort working to modernize the GNOME Human Interface Guidelines and ensuring they are relevant and optimal in the era past GNOME 40.
The pending HIG updates offer advice on using new widgets, utility panes, guidance around tooltips usage, better accessibility, and more.
Those curious about this 2021 work being done on the GNOME HIG can read this blog post by Allan. For the moment these tentative design guidelines for GNOME software is being hosted on this GNOME Gitlab site.
