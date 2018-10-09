GNOME's Geoclue 2.5 Brings Vala Support, WiFi Geolocation For City-Level Accuracy
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 14 October 2018 at 02:50 PM EDT.
GNOME's Geoclue library that provides a D-Bus service for location information based on GPS receivers, 3G modems, GeoIP, or even WiFi-based geolocation has been baking a lot of changes.

Geoclue 2.5 now relies upon WiFi-based geolocation when an application is seeking city-level accuracy, rather than GeoIP-based geolocation due to that IP-based location targeting sometimes being wildly inaccurate. But for this WiFi-based geolocation they are applying some scrambling to ensure it's at a broad city-level basis and not too centered on the user's precise location.

This D-Bus service also now relies upon the Meson build system with the Autotools system having been removed. The Geoclue 2.5 release also brings a Vala API and other improvements.

More details on Geoclue 2.5 via the GNOME announce list.
