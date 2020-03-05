GNOME's Genius Math Tool Finally Ported To GTK3

GNOME Genius, one of the oldest GNOME programs and what served as the desktop's original calculator, has finally been ported to GTK3 and seen a new release in 2020.
GNOME Genius has been around since 1997 as one of the longest standing GNOME programs. While it was born as a calculator, with time it has tacked on 2D/3D plotting, an extensive numerical language, and a wide range of extra math features beyond what normally finds in a conventional desktop calculator.
It's not too often hearing of a new Genius update with the previous release being around since 2018, but out today is Genius 1.0.25 for this long-running GNOME program. Making the update worth mentioning is that it finally has ported from GTK2 to GTK3.
While running now on GTK3, some GNOME 2 dependencies remain like Glib2. More details via the Genius release announcement and the project site.
Add A Comment