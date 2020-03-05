GNOME's Genius Math Tool Finally Ported To GTK3
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 5 March 2020 at 07:52 PM EST.
GNOME Genius, one of the oldest GNOME programs and what served as the desktop's original calculator, has finally been ported to GTK3 and seen a new release in 2020.

GNOME Genius has been around since 1997 as one of the longest standing GNOME programs. While it was born as a calculator, with time it has tacked on 2D/3D plotting, an extensive numerical language, and a wide range of extra math features beyond what normally finds in a conventional desktop calculator.

It's not too often hearing of a new Genius update with the previous release being around since 2018, but out today is Genius 1.0.25 for this long-running GNOME program. Making the update worth mentioning is that it finally has ported from GTK2 to GTK3.

While running now on GTK3, some GNOME 2 dependencies remain like Glib2. More details via the Genius release announcement and the project site.
