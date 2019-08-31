GNOME's GUADEC 2019 Videos Available Online

This past week was GNOME's annual developer conference, GUADEC. Video recordings from all the presentations at this event in Thessaloniki, Greece are now online.
GUADEC 2019 saw presentations on their strides towards GTK 4.0 in 2020, a retrospective on their Gitlab migration, Flatpaks, GNOME Boxes, usability testing, themes / dark mode, and much more.
For those that weren't able to make it out to Greece, the folks at Ubicast have once again done a great job recording all of the presentations. The recordings for those interested can be found via guadec.ubicast.tv.
1 Comment