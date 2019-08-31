GNOME's GUADEC 2019 Videos Available Online
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 31 August 2019 at 06:45 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME --
This past week was GNOME's annual developer conference, GUADEC. Video recordings from all the presentations at this event in Thessaloniki, Greece are now online.

GUADEC 2019 saw presentations on their strides towards GTK 4.0 in 2020, a retrospective on their Gitlab migration, Flatpaks, GNOME Boxes, usability testing, themes / dark mode, and much more.

For those that weren't able to make it out to Greece, the folks at Ubicast have once again done a great job recording all of the presentations. The recordings for those interested can be found via guadec.ubicast.tv.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GTK 4.0 Isn't Expected To Be Released Until Autumn 2020
GNOME Firmware Updater Is A New UI For Managing Firmware On Linux By Power Users
GNOME Launches Coding Education Challenge With $500k In Funding
GNOME 3.34 Beta 2 Brings Last Minute Improvements To GNOME Shell, Mutter & Friends
GNOME 3.34 Works Out Refined XWayland Support For X11 Apps Run Under Sudo
GNOME Shell & Mutter Reach The 3.34 Beta Milestone With Last-Minute Changes
Popular News This Week
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
Microsoft Publishes exFAT Specification, Encourages Linux Support
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
Enlightenment 0.23 Released With Massive Wayland Improvements