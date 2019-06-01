GNOME Foundation Issues 2018 Annual Report - Massive Increase In Funding

The GNOME Foundation has issued their 2018 annual report that is particularly notable due to a massive rise in their income following two large donations.
The GNOME Foundation saw more than $1,073,797 in income for their 2018 fiscal year compared to $274k the year prior. This record-breaking revenue came via two large donations and should help out GNOME for years to come with their expenses only ticking up slightly to $365k.
The extra income is allowing for more GNOME events/hackfests, doubling their Outreachy funding, and hiring new staff members. During their 2018 year, GNOME also switched over to Gitlab, there were 15 unique events, and 15 students were successfully involved in Google Summer of Code.
Those wanting to check out the GNOME Foundation 2018 Annual Report can do so at GNOME.org.
6 Comments