GNOME Firmware Updater Is A New UI For Managing Firmware On Linux By Power Users
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 28 August 2019 at 06:46 AM EDT. 13 Comments
GNOME --
After mentoring a Dell student intern over the summer, Red Hat's Richard Hughes has announced their work today on the GNOME Firmware Updater.

The GNOME Firmware Updater is a more powerful GTK application for viewing device firmware information on Linux built off the existing Fwupd+LVFS infrastructure.


The GNOME Firmware Updater provides a more detailed view than the current firmware information exposed and also allows easily downgrading device firmware where supported. Dell's interest in it is for their technical support in having an easy application to walk users through in debugging issues short of having to tell them to use the command-line.

The GNOME Firmware Updater hasn't had an official release yet and there still is talk of potentially integrating it into the GNOME Control Center, but for now more details can be found via Richard's blog.
