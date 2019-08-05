Another GNOME Improvement Being Discussed To Help With Touchpad Scrolling / Tablets
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 5 August 2019 at 08:35 AM EDT. 18 Comments
Canonical developer Daniel van Vugt had another busy week continuing to focus on upstream GNOME performance improvements.

Daniel has volleyed a new patch under discussion for only queuing compressible events within Mutter's Clutter stage code. In doing so, this lowers the input latency for incompressible events such as touchpad scrolling and drawing tablets. The impact is that those scrolling / drawing tablet events can arrive as much as one frame sooner than the current code. Beyond the lower latency, the incompressible events should be smoother / less bursts as a result.

The work-in-progress code is currently being evaluated on Gitlab along with Daniel's other performance optimization patches. Hopefully some of these performance fixes will still be able to land in time for next month's GNOME 3.34 release.
