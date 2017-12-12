Flatpak'ed Epiphany Browser Becomes More Useful

Epiphany 3.27.3 was released this morning as the newest release of GNOME's web browser in the road to the GNOME 3.28 stable desktop debut next March.
Being midway through the development cycle, there still is a lot of interesting happenings taking place. One area of interest in this release is on the Flatpak app sandboxing side. Epiphany 3.27.3 when running under Flatpak now supports downloading files from the browser, supports custom stylesheets, viewing a web page's source code, and supports the Epiphany Tech Preview branding when running the nightly builds. So especially with now supporting the downloading of files when running Flatpak'ed, some pretty fundamental functionality will now work with this tech formerly known as XDG-App.
Epiphany 3.27.3 also has several fixes to its Firefox Sync and Google Safe Browsing handling, drops support for vendor user agents, and a variety of other fixes and improvements as noted here.
GNOME 3.28.0 is expected to be released as stable on 14 March.
