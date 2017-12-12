Flatpak'ed Epiphany Browser Becomes More Useful
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 12 December 2017 at 05:15 AM EST. 3 Comments
GNOME --
Epiphany 3.27.3 was released this morning as the newest release of GNOME's web browser in the road to the GNOME 3.28 stable desktop debut next March.

Being midway through the development cycle, there still is a lot of interesting happenings taking place. One area of interest in this release is on the Flatpak app sandboxing side. Epiphany 3.27.3 when running under Flatpak now supports downloading files from the browser, supports custom stylesheets, viewing a web page's source code, and supports the Epiphany Tech Preview branding when running the nightly builds. So especially with now supporting the downloading of files when running Flatpak'ed, some pretty fundamental functionality will now work with this tech formerly known as XDG-App.

Epiphany 3.27.3 also has several fixes to its Firefox Sync and Google Safe Browsing handling, drops support for vendor user agents, and a variety of other fixes and improvements as noted here.

GNOME 3.28.0 is expected to be released as stable on 14 March.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GTK4, GNOME's Wayland Support & Vulkan Renderer Topped GNOME In 2017
A Lot Of Improvements Are Building Up For GIMP 2.9.8, Including Better Wayland Support
GTK4 Lands More Vulkan, HTML5 Broadway & Win32 Improvements
GNOME Builder Development Environment Picking Up Many Features For GNOME 3.28
Many Broadway HTML5 Backend Improvements Land In GTK4
GNOME's Calendar & TODO Applications Are Looking Better For v3.28
Popular News
AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
C++17 Is Now Official
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2
Steam To Stop Supporting Bitcoin Transactions