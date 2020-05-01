GNOME Adds Bit To Launcher Files For Indicating Apps That Should Run On Discrete GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 4 May 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME --
The GNOME Shell has long provided the ability for easily launching applications on alternative GPUs namely for multi-GPU/Optimus-type setups especially with the increasing number of laptops having both integrated and discrete graphics. GNOME is now introducing an addition to .desktop files so applications can specify if they should run on the dedicated GPU if available.

GNOME developers have introduced a new PrefersNonDefaultGPU entry key to the .desktop file specification for launching programs. This allows for automatically launching the application on discrete GPUs for PRIME-enabled setups. This is basically a hint for the shell to activate running the GPU on the dGPU rather than the user having to right click on the application and opt for launching on the alternative GPU. For those with single GPU systems, this new option will have no impact on you.

Now it's a matter of seeing how many applications begin making use of this PrefersNonDefaultGPU option for improving the multi-GPU/PRIME experience.

Across several commits today the support was merged to the GNOME Shell. This blog post further describes this PrefersNonDefaultGPU addition.
1 Comment
Related News
GNOME 3.37.1 Released As The First Step Towards GNOME 3.38
The GNOME Shell Calendar Will Stop Over-Consuming The CPU, Eating Up Battery Life
GNOME's Mutter Lands Fullscreen Unredirect Support For Wayland
GNOME's UX Team Working On More 2020 Improvements To The Shell
GNOME Launching A Community Engagement Challenge With $65k+ In Cash/Prizes
GNOME 3.36.1 Released With First Batch Of Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Thanks Oracle! New Patches Pending Can Reduce Linux Boot Times Up To ~49%
Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 vs. 5.7 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 10980XE
Raspberry Pi Announces The $50 High Quality Camera
QEMU 5.0 Released For This Important Open-Source Emulator For Linux Virtualization
Fedora 32 Officially Released With EarlyOOM, SSD TRIM Finally Flipped On, GNOME 3.36
Clear Linux Preparing To Move To GNOME 3.36, Dropping Their Desktop Customizations
GNOME 3.37.1 Released As The First Step Towards GNOME 3.38
NVIDIA Gets Into Open-Source Hardware With A Ventilator Design