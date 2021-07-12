Ubuntu Developer Still Pursuing Triple Buffering, Deep Color For GNOME

Triple buffering and deep color support are two of the features still being worked on for GNOME by Ubuntu maker Canonical.
Daniel Van Vugt of Canonical has been known for his upstream GNOME work since they switched back to using GNOME as their default desktop. One of the long ongoing efforts by Van Vugt for GNOME has been around deep color support so the desktop and applications will work better with today's deep color displays. Another effort by Van Vugt has been dynamic triple buffering support primarily for when the GPU is running behind in rendering elements for the desktop.
It's been a while since hearing about any progress on GNOME's deep color and triple buffering efforts, but Daniel provided an update this week. He's been recently working more on the Wayland support for triple buffering as well as the deep color support. One new item he's been looking at is support for mode-sets during full-screen direct scan-out. The mode-sets during direct scan-out for Mutter with the native back-end and Wayland in turn is what is principally blocking those other efforts.
More details on those efforts via this weekly status update.
7 Comments