GNOME Launching A Community Engagement Challenge With $65k+ In Cash/Prizes

The GNOME Foundation in cooperation with Endless has launched their first Community Engagement Challenge where they are offering up many prizes and cash.The GNOME Community Engagement Challenge is described as a three-phase competition to "generate stimulating ideas that will help connect the next generation of coders to the FOSS community and keep them active and engaged for years to come. Up to $65,000 in cash prizes are available to the individuals or teams with the best entries."As for how this challenge is setup, "[it] will ask entrants to devise creative ways to promote open-source software to coders typically in high school and college. How a submission will achieve this goal has deliberately been left open-ended to encourage unique, novel approaches. The first phase of the Challenge asks entrants to submit a written proposal for their concept no later than July 1, 2020. Twenty entries will be chosen to move to the next round and receive $1000 each. The second phase of the Challenge will require proof of concept, with four entries receiving $5000 and moving onto the final round. The final round will call for a deliverable end product, with the winner receiving $15,000 and the second place finisher receiving $10,000."

The GNOME Community Engagement Challenge will accept entrants whether it be software projects. educational materials, games, videos, presentations, or other engaging content.More details on this new GNOME initiative at gnome.org/challenge