GNOME Launches Coding Education Challenge With $500k In Funding
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 28 August 2019 at 06:14 AM EDT. 18 Comments
GNOME --
The GNOME Foundation has kicked off their Coding Education Challenge for promoting programming around free/open-source software and with Endless Computers providing the $500,000 USD for prize money.

More information is expected to be out shortly but for as the details of this challenge: "Anyone is encouraged to submit a proposal. Individuals and teams will be judged through three tiers of competition. Twenty winners will be selected from an open call for ideas and will each receive $6,500 in prize money. Those winners will progress to a proof of concept round and build a working prototype. Five winners from that round will be awarded $25,000 and progress to the final round where they will turn the prototype into an end product. The final winner will receive a prize of $100,000 and the second placed product a prize of $25,000."

More information will be up soon on GNOME.org.
18 Comments
