The GNOME Builder development environment has already been working on many new features for next year's GNOME 3.28 desktop environment while even more features are now on track.
Work already being addressed is improved Flatpak support, pseudo-terminal support in the build pipeline, improved search, better CMake and Meson build system integration, support for unit tests, and more.
Lead GNOME Builder IDE developer Christian Hergert has written another status update on his latest improvements for the project.
The latest progress includes support for recursively monitoring directories for changes, project tree drag-n-drop support, support for showing VCS/Git added/changed file highlighting in the project tree, editor grid drag-n-drop, build pipeline stages, updated dependency handling, and getting rid of the "hamburger" menu.
More details on these Builder changes and screenshots/videos via Hergert's blog.
