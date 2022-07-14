GNOME Builder 43 Alpha Released After Being Ported To GTK 4

GNOME Builder as the desktop's integrated development environment (IDE) is the latest software project to be ported to the GTK 4 toolkit.Lead developer of GNOME Builder, Christian Hergert, has been wrapping up work on the GTK 4 port for the GNOME 43 cycle. This IDE focused on creating GNOME-based applications has seen its UI/UX simplified and other enhancements as part of the GTK 4 port.



Hergert showing off the GTK 4 port of GNOME Builder.

It’s going to end up being a much more polished product due to the enormous amount of simplification going on.



GTK 4 has simplified how a lot of things work and provided APIs that feel so obvious when you use them. Of course, that also means lots of code needs to be changed (well deleted, mostly). Having focused heavily on using GListModel in previous releases also paid off massively this cycle.



Anyway, here it is. It’s still missing plenty of features as I dash towards the finish line implementing them as quick as I can.