GNOME Builder 43 Alpha Released After Being Ported To GTK 4

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 14 July 2022 at 04:39 AM EDT. 4 Comments
GNOME --
GNOME Builder as the desktop's integrated development environment (IDE) is the latest software project to be ported to the GTK 4 toolkit.

Lead developer of GNOME Builder, Christian Hergert, has been wrapping up work on the GTK 4 port for the GNOME 43 cycle. This IDE focused on creating GNOME-based applications has seen its UI/UX simplified and other enhancements as part of the GTK 4 port.


Hergert showing off the GTK 4 port of GNOME Builder.


Hergert wrote as part of the Builder 43.alpha0 announcement:
It’s going to end up being a much more polished product due to the enormous amount of simplification going on.

GTK 4 has simplified how a lot of things work and provided APIs that feel so obvious when you use them. Of course, that also means lots of code needs to be changed (well deleted, mostly). Having focused heavily on using GListModel in previous releases also paid off massively this cycle.

Anyway, here it is. It’s still missing plenty of features as I dash towards the finish line implementing them as quick as I can.

GNOME 43.0 is due out in September.
4 Comments
Related News
GNOME Shell + Mutter 43 Alpha Released
When Time Comes For GTK5, It Might Be Wayland-Only On Linux
New Progress Being Made On Deep Color Support For GNOME Wayland Sessions
GNOME's Mutter Working On "Max BPC" Handling To Deal With Monitor Issues
GNOME's Mutter Variable Rate Refresh Support Closer To Being Merged
GNOME's Mutter Moving Closer To Pure Wayland-Only Build Option
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
Lennart Poettering - systemd + PulseAudio Creator - Departed Red Hat
New Lenovo AMD Laptops With Pluton Co-Processor Reportedly Only Boot Windows By Default
Ubuntu Achieves A ~50% Reduction In Start Time For Firefox Snap
Optimized memchr() Implementation For The Linux Kernel Up To ~4x Faster
Linux To Drop "nordrand" Option - Users Should Instead Switch To "random.trust_cpu"
KDE Plasma 5.26 Eyes Using C++20 Features
GCC Rust Approved By Steering Committee, Likely To Land For GCC 13