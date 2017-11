The 3.27 development series for the GNOME Builder integrated development environment is picking up a number of interesting features that is making sure Builder is an awesome update as part of the GNOME 3.28 release in March.GNOME Builder lead developer Christian Hergert has put out a blog post this weekend detailing some of his projects in working on Builder 3.27/3.28. Highlights include:- Continued Flatpak integration with showing better build/progress information as well as other Flatpak packaging enhancements.- Pseudo-terminal support in the build pipeline to show more detailed build information.- Improved search within the code editor.- Improved Meson and CMake build system integration.- Basic support for unit tests.- Build target providers.And a variety of other enhancements so far for GNOME Builder. Read more about this ongoing work at Christian's blog