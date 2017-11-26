The 3.27 development series for the GNOME Builder integrated development environment is picking up a number of interesting features that is making sure Builder is an awesome update as part of the GNOME 3.28 release in March.
GNOME Builder lead developer Christian Hergert has put out a blog post this weekend detailing some of his projects in working on Builder 3.27/3.28. Highlights include:
- Continued Flatpak integration with showing better build/progress information as well as other Flatpak packaging enhancements.
- Pseudo-terminal support in the build pipeline to show more detailed build information.
- Improved search within the code editor.
- Improved Meson and CMake build system integration.
- Basic support for unit tests.
- Build target providers.
And a variety of other enhancements so far for GNOME Builder. Read more about this ongoing work at Christian's blog.
