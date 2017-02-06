GNOME's BuildStream Reaches v1.0
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 3 January 2018 at 05:41 AM EST. 4 Comments
GNOME's BuildStream project has declared its first stable release, v1.0, after being in development for the past year.

BuildStream is the developer-focused project for creating a flexible and extensible framework for modelling of build and continuous integration pipelines in YAML format. BuildStream itself is written in Python. More background information on BuildStream can be found via this GNOME blog post and project page.

BuildStream 1.0 marks API stability for the project, including its command-line interface and YAML formats.

BuildStream 1.0 was announced by Codethink today on the GNOME mailing list.
