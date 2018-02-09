GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 9 February 2018 at 10:14 AM EST. 13 Comments
GNOME --
Taking care of a nearly eight year old feature request, GNOME Shell's Alt-Tab switcher has picked up the ability to close applications, similar to the functionality Apple offers with macOS.

Since May 2010 has been Bug #620106 requesting GNOME have the ability to close applications during the alt-tab switching process, similar to what MacOS X provided and continues to offer. After years of inactivity, the bug report was recently reignited and now in time for GNOME Shell 3.28 there is this capability.

There is now a shortcut to quit an application while alt-tab switching via the Alt - Q key sequence.

And another commit providing more functionality, "Similar to what has been done for the apps switcher, this allows closing windows pressing W or F4 while operating the windows switcher popup or the apps switcher popup while navigating the list of windows for an app."

This GNOME Shell addition will be present for next month's GNOME 3.28.0 release.
13 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GTK+ 4.0 Gets More House Cleaning, Dropping Old Version References Saves ~7k L.O.C
On-Screen Keyboard Improvements, Thunderbolt UI Land In GNOME Shell
WebKitGTK+ 2.19.90 Adds Graphics ARIA Rolls, Horizontal Scroll Shortcut
GTK4 Ejects The Mir Backend & Drops The Big GDK Lock
GTK+ 4.0 Targeted For Its Initial Release This Fall, GTK+ 5.0 Development To Follow
GStreamer Lands A WebRTC Plugin
Popular News
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk
Wine 3.1 Released As The First Step Towards Wine 4.0
Fedora's Power Tweaks Dropped The Power Use On A ThinkPad By ~30%
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer