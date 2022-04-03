GNOME's Nautilus Could See Big Improvements, New Image Viewer Coming Into Focus

GNOME developer Chris Davis has laid out plans for at least some of the work items he and other open-source developers hope to accomplish for GNOME 43 and future releases.Chris laid out some interesting plans for GNOME 43 and beyond in his latest blog post outlining features to be tackled.On the GNOME coloring/theme front there are plans for adding support for global accent colors to Adawaita along with a recoloring API. Customizable accent colors would be similar to the feature available for other platforms and apps, though using it would be opt-in for app developers. The recoloring API would be for programmatically changing colors by developers in their apps and for the dependent colors to automatically update.



