GNOME 43 Alpha Released With Browser Improvements, More GTK 4 Porting

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 20 July 2022 at 05:39 AM EDT.
Released this morning was the alpha of the GNOME 43 desktop.

GNOME 43 Alpha is out for testing today ahead of the formal GNOME 43.0 desktop release in September. There are many changes in this initial development milestone for GNOME 43. Some of the key enhancements to this alpha version include:

- GNOME Calls continues seeing UI tweaks and other improvements for this VoIP application.

- GNOME Epiphany as GNOME's web browser has a re-architecting of WebExtensions, fixes for downloads handling, an improved reader mode stylesheet, revamped Web App support, and various other improvements.

- GNOME Boxes for virtualization now honors the system color scheme, changes its development branch to "main", and other changes.

- GNOME Builder has been ported to GTK 4.

- GNOME Calendar adds a sidebar to the main window, improves styling of events, and other enhancements to the calendar UI.

- The GNOME Control Center adds a "Device Security" panel.

- GNOME Logs can now open journal files directly, among other small enhancements for this system log viewer.

- GNOME Music has restored "shuffle" support for audio files.

- GNOME Online Accounts has dropped Foursquare, Facebook, and Flickr providers.

- GNOME Software brings notifications improvements, improved styling, support for Web Apps, and other enhancements.

- GNOME Text Editor now makes use of new dialogs from libadwaita, support for opening local and remote STDIN streams, spell-checking improvements, detection support if the previous gnome-text-editor instance crashed, and other refinements.

- GNOME Weather polishes its thermometer widget in the daily view.

- Many additions to libadwaita.

- Sysprof has been ported to GTK4.

- The numerous GNOME Shell and Mutter improvements.

More details on today's GNOME 43 Alpha release via GNOME.org. A GNOME OS install image with the "43.alpha" components is also available for easy testing.
