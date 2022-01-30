GNOME 42 Improves XWayland Auto Termination Handling

The latest GNOME 42 feature work to mention is a ten month old merge request landing that cleans up and improves the XWayland termination for when there are no more X11 clients running within the GNOME Wayland session.
GNOME already has handled XWayland on-demand for only running the XWayland code when needed and to be able to terminate it when no more X11 clients are active. With GNOME 42 releasing in March, there is improved code for XWayland to terminate cleanly and more reliably.
The patches by Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan adds support for XFices ClientDisconnectMode so clients can mark themselves "terminatable" (such as Mutter's X11 connection) when figuring out whether any relevant X11 clients are left running or if the X.Org Server (XWayland) can terminate using the X.Org code existing functionality. By leveraging this X.Org code, GNOME can also get rid of its previously experimental "xwayland-autoclose" feature. That X.Org side code was merged to its respective repositories this year and so now with GNOME 42 can begin making use of it.
More details for those interested can be found via this merge request that was merged this past week. Long story short, the auto-termination of XWayland should work more reliably and the code is cleaner too.
