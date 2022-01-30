GNOME 42 Improves XWayland Auto Termination Handling
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 30 January 2022 at 06:11 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNOME --
The latest GNOME 42 feature work to mention is a ten month old merge request landing that cleans up and improves the XWayland termination for when there are no more X11 clients running within the GNOME Wayland session.

GNOME already has handled XWayland on-demand for only running the XWayland code when needed and to be able to terminate it when no more X11 clients are active. With GNOME 42 releasing in March, there is improved code for XWayland to terminate cleanly and more reliably.

The patches by Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan adds support for XFices ClientDisconnectMode so clients can mark themselves "terminatable" (such as Mutter's X11 connection) when figuring out whether any relevant X11 clients are left running or if the X.Org Server (XWayland) can terminate using the X.Org code existing functionality. By leveraging this X.Org code, GNOME can also get rid of its previously experimental "xwayland-autoclose" feature. That X.Org side code was merged to its respective repositories this year and so now with GNOME 42 can begin making use of it.


More details for those interested can be found via this merge request that was merged this past week. Long story short, the auto-termination of XWayland should work more reliably and the code is cleaner too.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME 42 Lands New Screenshot/Screencast UI
GNOME 42 Lands DRM Privacy Screen Support
GNOME 42 Alpha Released With A Lot Of GTK4 Porting, Other Improvements
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Aiming For GNOME 42, Avoiding GTK4 Where Possible
GNOME Shell & Mutter Prepare For GNOME 42 Alpha With Exciting Improvements
GNOME On Wayland Lands Improved Handling For Direct Scanout Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Sponsoring More CI Testing For The Open-Source Radeon Linux Graphics Driver
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
NVIDIA Releases Quake II RTX 1.6 With Support For AMD FidelityFX FSR
Linux 5.17 Is Bringing Big Improvements For AMD Hardware
Firefox Nightly Begins Activating Wayland For Capable Systems
Sway 1.7 Released With VR Headset DRM Leasing, Renames "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
Linux 5.17-rc1 Released A Little Bit Early But With Shiny New Features
SDL2 On Linux Now Prefers Wayland Over X11