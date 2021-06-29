GNOME 42 Lands New Screenshot/Screencast UI
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 29 January 2022 at 07:26 PM EST. 16 Comments
GNOME --
Developed during Google Summer of Code last year was an updated screenshot and screen recorder user interface. That improved screenshot/screencasting UI was merged this week for GNOME 42.

GNOME to this point allowed screen recording but via key combinations and not exposed via the GNOME Screenshot user interface. The keyboard-only screen recording initiation isn't very user friendly and lacked various features found in alternatives. This new implementation for GNOME 42 provides screenshots and screen recording from a single user-interface that is part of GNOME Shell.


GNOME's new Screenshot/Screencast UI.


The new Screenshot UI was merged this week after being under review for five months and also depending upon various Mutter changes.

Meanwhile merged today was the screencast portion of the new user interface.

More details on this new GNOME Screenshot UI via this blog post by GSoC student developer Ivan Molodetskikh. Look for this new UI and many other features with GNOME 42.0 due for release on 23 March.
16 Comments
Related News
GNOME 42 Lands DRM Privacy Screen Support
GNOME 42 Alpha Released With A Lot Of GTK4 Porting, Other Improvements
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Aiming For GNOME 42, Avoiding GTK4 Where Possible
GNOME Shell & Mutter Prepare For GNOME 42 Alpha With Exciting Improvements
GNOME On Wayland Lands Improved Handling For Direct Scanout Support
GNOME 42 Lands DMA-BUF Feedback Support For Better Multi-GPU, Proper Direct Scanout
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Sponsoring More CI Testing For The Open-Source Radeon Linux Graphics Driver
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
NVIDIA Releases Quake II RTX 1.6 With Support For AMD FidelityFX FSR
Linux 5.17 Is Bringing Big Improvements For AMD Hardware
A Look At Alder Lake Against Older CPUs Going Back To Sandy Bridge, Kaveri
Firefox Nightly Begins Activating Wayland For Capable Systems
Sway 1.7 Released With VR Headset DRM Leasing, Renames "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
Linux 5.17-rc1 Released A Little Bit Early But With Shiny New Features