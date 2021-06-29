GNOME 42 Lands New Screenshot/Screencast UI

Developed during Google Summer of Code last year was an updated screenshot and screen recorder user interface. That improved screenshot/screencasting UI was merged this week for GNOME 42.
GNOME to this point allowed screen recording but via key combinations and not exposed via the GNOME Screenshot user interface. The keyboard-only screen recording initiation isn't very user friendly and lacked various features found in alternatives. This new implementation for GNOME 42 provides screenshots and screen recording from a single user-interface that is part of GNOME Shell.
GNOME's new Screenshot/Screencast UI.
The new Screenshot UI was merged this week after being under review for five months and also depending upon various Mutter changes.
Meanwhile merged today was the screencast portion of the new user interface.
More details on this new GNOME Screenshot UI via this blog post by GSoC student developer Ivan Molodetskikh. Look for this new UI and many other features with GNOME 42.0 due for release on 23 March.
16 Comments