GNOME 42 To Finally Allow Input Events To Happen Full-Rate

An exciting new development for GNOME 42 is allowing input events to happen at their full input device rate, which is great news for high refresh rate Linux gamers, input tablets, and similar use-cases.Up to now GNOME Shell has been compressing pointer motion events so they are synchronized to the monitor refresh rate, which can be anywhere from around 30 to 144 events per second depending upon display. To deal with games or other software rendering at higher than the refresh rate and for applications leveraging velocity/direction/acceleration for input events, GNOME 42 is changing things up for the better.The full input device rate varies from different devices but generally drawing tablets and gaming mice tend to be much higher than what is achieved by today's display refresh rates, which is where the most notable difference will be.

More details on this exciting improvement to find with next spring's GNOME 42 release can be found via the GNOME Shell dev blog