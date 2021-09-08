GNOME 41 Release Candidate Arrives With Many Improvements
Ahead of the official GNOME 41 release later this month, the release candidate is now available to facilitate more testing.

The GNOME 41 release candidate "41.rc" packages are now available for testing and GNOME developers have also put together a new "GNOME OS" release using these bleeding-edge packages to help in testing and for developers wanting to port extensions and other work around GNOME 41.

Some of the changes introduced in the GNOME 41 release candidate include:

- GNOME Web / Epiphany will now prompt the user on unresponsive pages as to whether they should be killed.

- GDM has fixed its X.Org Server fallback for the log-in screen.

- GNOME Boxes will now use VNC when SPICE is not available.

- GNOME Music brings some more refinements to its new UI and also makes some async handling improvements.

- GNOME Settings Daemon will now automatically enable the power-saver platform profile when running low on battery.

- GNOME Settings Daemon will also now dim the screen quicker by default to save power.

- GNOME Shell optimizes the rendering of full-screen zoom.

- A wide variety of fixes and other enhancements to the GNOME Shell.

- GNOME Tour has been updated for GNOME 41.

- Mutter has a number of fixes, including crash fixes. Plus Mutter brings better auto-rotation support and various low-level improvements.

Download links and more details on GNOME 41.rc changes via the release announcement.

GNOME 41.0 stable is expected for release in two weeks on 22 September.
