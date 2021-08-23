GNOME 41 Beta Released With "Calls" SIP/VoIP Support, Wayland Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 23 August 2021 at 06:14 PM EDT. 2 Comments
GNOME --
The GNOME 41 beta is now available ahead of next month's official half-year update to this open-source desktop environment.

There is a lot that's been queued up for GNOME 41 beta. Below is a look at the highlights of the lengthy changes for this beta milestone.

- GNOME Calls has begun adding SIP base functionality with now UI-based support for managing a SIP Account and placing/receiving VoIP calls.

- GDM now allows for the user session to be Wayland even if the log-in screen is X.Org-based.

- GDM now allows user sessions for single GPU vendor NVIDIA systems.

- GNOME Calendar can now open up ICS files and import events.

- GNOME Control Center adds new "Cellular" and "Multitasking" panels.

- GNOME Disk Utility now uses LUKS2 for new encrypted partitions.

- GNOME Initial Setup's "Software" page for easily toggling third-party repositories has been restored.

- GNOME Music has begun implementing its new design mock-ups.

- GNOME Shell has fixed XWayland application support when not using systemd in the user session.

- GNOME Software has seen a rework to its user-interface.

- The Nautilus file manager has redesigned its "Compress" dialog, among other improvements.

More details on the GNOME 41 Beta changes via the release announcement.
2 Comments
Related News
GTK 4.4 Released With Continued NGL Improvements, Inspector By Default
GNOME's Magnifier Will Now Avoid Double Painting The Desktop
GNOME's New Human Interface Guidelines Now Official
GNOME 41 Alpha Released With Many Desktop Changes Accumulating
GNOME Mutter Lands New Work To Reduce Input Latency
Ubuntu Developer Still Pursuing Triple Buffering, Deep Color For GNOME
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Zink Suballocator Lands In Mesa - "Over 1000%" Performance Increase For Some Games
Proposed: Allow Building The Linux Kernel With x86-64 Microarchitecture Feature Levels
AMD To Optimize C3 Entry On Linux By Finally Skipping The Cache Flush
Canonical + DFI Pair Up For An "Industrial Pi" Powered By AMD & Ubuntu
Raspberry Pi Display Driver Patches Updated For [email protected] Support
Linux Turning Off The Light - The LightNVM Subsystem To Be Removed
Grep 3.7 Released To Fix "Extreme Performance Degradation"
Ubuntu 21.10 Likely Sticking To The GNOME 40 Desktop