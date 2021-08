GNOME 41 Beta Released With "Calls" SIP/VoIP Support, Wayland Improvements

The GNOME 41 beta is now available ahead of next month's official half-year update to this open-source desktop environment.There is a lot that's been queued up for GNOME 41 beta. Below is a look at the highlights of the lengthy changes for this beta milestone.- GNOME Calls has begun adding SIP base functionality with now UI-based support for managing a SIP Account and placing/receiving VoIP calls.- GDM now allows for the user session to be Wayland even if the log-in screen is X.Org-based.- GDM now allows user sessions for single GPU vendor NVIDIA systems.- GNOME Calendar can now open up ICS files and import events.- GNOME Control Center adds new "Cellular" and "Multitasking" panels.- GNOME Disk Utility now uses LUKS2 for new encrypted partitions.- GNOME Initial Setup's "Software" page for easily toggling third-party repositories has been restored.- GNOME Music has begun implementing its new design mock-ups.- GNOME Shell has fixed XWayland application support when not using systemd in the user session.- GNOME Software has seen a rework to its user-interface.- The Nautilus file manager has redesigned its "Compress" dialog, among other improvements.More details on the GNOME 41 Beta changes via the release announcement