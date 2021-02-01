GNOME 40 Approaches Its UI Freeze, Easy Means To Start Testing It

The user interface changes for GNOME 40 are quickly nearing the finish line with just two weeks to go until the UI freeze.
GNOME Shell recently merged its new horizontal workspaces, among other changes. The official GNOME Shell & Mutter development blog put out a new post on Monday highlighting their latest efforts. They are working to get the remaining big items in place over the next two weeks before the freeze and then an "intense period of polishing and bug fixing."
With a lot of new code already merged, the GNOME Shell developers are encouraging early and frequent testing. To help in the testing there are pre-built virtual machine images available that can run fine in GNOME Boxes. For Fedora 33 users there is also a COPR repository available for installing the latest GNOME Shell 40 components in its current state.
Those interested in testing the in-progress GNOME Shell 40 changes can find more details on the GNOME.org blog.
