GNOME 40's Shell Theme Code Is Rather Expensive But Optimization Pursued
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 25 May 2021 at 06:13 AM EDT. 24 Comments
GNOME --
It's been a while since last having any major/exciting optimizations to the GNOME desktop to report on by Canonical's Daniel van Vugt that is known for his performance work over the past few years, but some optimizations are forthcoming.

In particular, Daniel noted that he noticed with GNOME 40 that up to half of the render time is being consumed by the GNOME Shell's theme code. He is now investigating possibly rewriting the slow parts of the theme code as a shader in order to cut down that render time. This work though is still in the early stages with no merge request yet or any guarantee of success.

With Ubuntu 21.04 having stuck with GNOME 3.38 rather than using GNOME 40, there has been less exciting upstream optimizations to report on by Daniel / Ubuntu but for Ubuntu 21.10 that will presumably tick back up. It's good to see them now evaluating GNOME 40 performance shortcomings. Plus with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS now being less than one year out, we'll likely see more attention paid to ensuring GNOME's great performance for that release.

He has also been working on other GNOME Shell optimizations, wrote a new GNOME Shell theme background optimization, started on a stencil code redesign to make that code faster, and other improvements.

More details about some of these latest GNOME optimizations being pursued can be found via the Ubuntu Discourse.
24 Comments
Related News
GNOME Human Interface Guidelines Being Updated For GTK4, Other Modern Features
GNOME 41 To Introduce Libadwaita For Helping To Define GNOME Apps
GTK 4.2 Released With NGL Renderer By Default
GNOME 40 Released With Many Improvements
GNOME 40 Release Candidate Arrives Ahead Of Next Week's Official Debut
The Last Minute GNOME Shell + Mutter 40 Release Candidate Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.13 Reverts + Fixes The Problematic University of Minnesota Patches
Mumblings Of A "Big New" Open-Source GPU Driver Coming...
Free Software Projects Defenestrate The Freenode IRC Network
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now "100%-1000% Faster" For Many Scenarios
OpenPrinting Now Developing Upstream CUPS, Apple Bows Out
PipeWire 0.3.28 Released With More PulseAudio Modules Implemented
SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V Developer Boards Begin Shipping
NVIDIA 470 Series To Be The Last Supporting GTX 600/700 Series Kepler