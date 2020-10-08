GNOME 3.38.1 Released With An Initial Batch Of Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 8 October 2020 at 09:41 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME --
Following last month's release of GNOME 3.38, out today is GNOME 3.38.1 as the first point release to this H2'2020 Linux desktop environment.

GNOME 3.38.1 brings with it many fixes for early fallout from this six-month desktop update. There is also the usual assortment of translation updates. Among the fixes highlighting GNOME 3.38.1 are:

- Many fixes for the Epiphany web browser including the launching of system web apps and other problems resolved.

- A fix for GLib to avoid reloading timezones from disk every time a GTimeZone was created.

- GNOME Boxes was ported to Tracker 3.

- Screen recordings in GNOME Shell are added to recent items.

- Mutter has a fix for night light mode after DPMS, button scrolling on X11 is fixed, improved handling of scanout failures, and using the correct font DPI setting on X11.

More details on the GNOME 3.38.1 release today via the mailing list.

GNOME 40 meanwhile is the next feature release under development for debut in the spring.
1 Comment
Related News
GTK 3.99.2 Released As A Step Closer To GTK4 With Fancy GLSL Shader Capabilities
GNOME 40 Aims To Have A Better Extensions Experience
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
GNOME 3.38 Released With Many New Features, Better Performance
GNOME DMA-BUF Screencasting Now Limited To Intel Drivers Due To Bugs Elsewhere
GNOME 3.38 RC2 Released With Last Minute Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
EXT4 Has A Big Optimization For Linux 5.10 For File Overwrites
Linux 5.10 Will Be Able To Hibernate + Resume Much Faster
RADV's ACO Back-End Can Be A Massive Win For Vulkan Compute - Not Just Gaming
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser