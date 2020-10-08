Following last month's release of GNOME 3.38, out today is GNOME 3.38.1 as the first point release to this H2'2020 Linux desktop environment.
GNOME 3.38.1 brings with it many fixes for early fallout from this six-month desktop update. There is also the usual assortment of translation updates. Among the fixes highlighting GNOME 3.38.1 are:
- Many fixes for the Epiphany web browser including the launching of system web apps and other problems resolved.
- A fix for GLib to avoid reloading timezones from disk every time a GTimeZone was created.
- GNOME Boxes was ported to Tracker 3.
- Screen recordings in GNOME Shell are added to recent items.
- Mutter has a fix for night light mode after DPMS, button scrolling on X11 is fixed, improved handling of scanout failures, and using the correct font DPI setting on X11.
More details on the GNOME 3.38.1 release today via the mailing list.
GNOME 40 meanwhile is the next feature release under development for debut in the spring.
