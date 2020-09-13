GNOME 3.38 RC2 Released With Last Minute Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 13 September 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME --
GNOME 3.38 is due for release next week while the second and final release candidate is now available as one last chance for testing.

Given the late stage, GNOME 3.38 RC2 (GNOME 3.37.92), there aren't many changes given the freezes in place and emphasis on fixing bugs and other regressions. Among the work found in this final test release includes:

- Fixes for Glib's support of the new statx system calls.

- The new default and supplemental backgrounds have been added.

- Several fixes to the Epiphany web browser.

- GNOME Music, Totem and Nautilus have been ported to Tracker 3.

- Libhandy 1.0 has been tagged, no changes since v0.91.

- Fixes to the GNOME Shell and Mutter. This includes the last minute Mutter optimizations.

- Many translation updates.

More details on the second release candidate for GNOME 3.38 via the mailing list announcement. Look for GNOME 3.38.0 to premiere on 16 September.
1 Comment
Related News
GNOME's New Power-Profiles-Daemon Sees "v0.1" Release
The Many Mutter + Shell Improvements Coming With GNOME 3.38
GNOME Power-Profiles-Daemon Taking Shape For Better System/Laptop Power Controls
Dynamic Triple Buffering For GNOME Still Being Worked On To Ramp Up The GPU When Needed
GTK 3.99.1 Released As The Latest Development Step Towards GTK4
GNOME 3.38's Mutter Gets More Optimizations - ~10% Lower Render Time In Some Scenarios
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
Faster Reading From /dev/zero With Linux 5.10
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel
Machine Check Banks To Double With Future AMD CPUs
Android 11 Released, Now Available Via Open-Source Project