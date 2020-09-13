GNOME 3.38 is due for release next week while the second and final release candidate is now available as one last chance for testing.
Given the late stage, GNOME 3.38 RC2 (GNOME 3.37.92), there aren't many changes given the freezes in place and emphasis on fixing bugs and other regressions. Among the work found in this final test release includes:
- Fixes for Glib's support of the new statx system calls.
- The new default and supplemental backgrounds have been added.
- Several fixes to the Epiphany web browser.
- GNOME Music, Totem and Nautilus have been ported to Tracker 3.
- Libhandy 1.0 has been tagged, no changes since v0.91.
- Fixes to the GNOME Shell and Mutter. This includes the last minute Mutter optimizations.
- Many translation updates.
More details on the second release candidate for GNOME 3.38 via the mailing list announcement. Look for GNOME 3.38.0 to premiere on 16 September.
