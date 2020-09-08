With GNOME 3.38 due to be released next week, the GNOME Shell and Mutter development blog has put out their overview of all the improvements and new features to expect.
- Compositor bypass support for full-screen applications to avoid bypassing of the desktop compositing work when only displaying a full-screen game, media player, or other full-screen software. For GNOME 3.38, this only works with Mutter on Wayland.
- Split frame clock support for improving the multi-monitor experience where the displays have different refresh rates.
- Mutter screencasting improvements.
- Customizable App Grid support.
- Optional parental controls support is new with GNOME 3.38.
- Various other improvements.
There has also been performance optimizations and a lot of other work incorporated over the past six months. See more details and screenshots/demos of some of the new features via blogs.gnome.org.
Look for the debut of GNOME 3.38.0 with this work and much more on 16 September.
