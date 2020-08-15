GNOME 3.38 Beta Released Ahead Of Official Release Next Month
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 15 August 2020 at 06:06 PM EDT.
GNOME 3.37.90 has been released this weekend to serve as the beta of the upcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop release.

A lot has been building up over the past six months for GNOME 3.38, which we'll have our usual feature overview in the weeks ahead. As far as new changes to the GNOME 3.38 beta, some of the latest work includes:

- GNOME Shell now allows rearranging items in the app picker, screencasting has been moved into a separate service, a "Boot Options" is added to the restart dialog, the default behavior is to not install updates on low battery, and various fixes.

- Mutter has screencast fixes/improvements, fixes shadows of server-side decorated XWayland windows, various Wayland improvements,

- A revamp of the GNOME Initial Setup welcome screen.

- Many late changes for the Epiphany GNOME web browser. Among the many changes are support for self-hosted sync servers, a major redesign to the preferences dialog, permission request groundwork for WebRTC handling, styling improvements, popup blocking by default, and more.

- GSettings-Desktop-Schemas has enabled USB protection by default.

- A keyboard shortcuts dialog for the File-Roller along with new shortcuts.

- The GDM display manager has updates to its systemd integration.

- New JavaScript features for GJS.

- Glib-Networking has fixes to its OpenSSL back-end.

- GNOME Boxes has added an editor for the libvirt VM configuration.

- Adaptive UI work and improved keyboard navigation for GNOME Maps.

More details and download links on the GNOME 3.38 Beta via the release announcement.
