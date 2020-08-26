GNOME 3.38 Beta 2 Released With Many Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 26 August 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT.
Ahead of the official GNOME 3.38 launch in September, the second GNOME 3.38 beta (v3.35.91) is now available for testing,

Among the new changes to find with the GNOME 3.38 Beta 2 release include:

- A fix to the Epiphany web browser that was crashing the browser when visiting long pages, such as Planet GNOME.

- Glib adds support for the statx system call.

- GNOME Control Center renames "Universal" to "Accessibility". GNOME Control Center can also now support Enhanced Open WiFi security.

- GNOME Shell has fixes for the X11 session login, a potential stack overflow in libcroco, fixing the login screen for systems lacking GLSL shader support, and other fixes.

- Mutter has crash fixes, other bug fixes, and fixing the initial state of the on-screen display.

- CLI improvements to Tracker.

- Various other bug fixes and translation updates.

Source downloads within the release announcement.

This GNOME 3.37.91 milestone marks the string freeze while the UI freeze and feature freeze already began earlier this month.

Coming up in early September will be the GNOME 3.38 release candidate and hard code freeze. GNOME developers are planning to ship GNOME 3.38.0 on 16 September.
