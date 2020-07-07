GNOME 3.37.3 is out today as the newest development snapshot working towards the September release of GNOME 3.38.
GNOME 3.37.3 is another routine development snapshot inching closer to GNOME 3.38. Among the changes with the 3.37.3 milestone include:
- The GNOME Web Browser (Epiphany) now supports muting individual tabs, a run-in-background option for web apps, a --search command line option, a dark mode for the view source mode, and a wide range of other fixes/improvements.
- The latest GTK4 toolkit development code has added more APIs, a Tracker3-based search engine implementation under the GtkFileChooser, dropping App Menu support from GtkApplication, improving X11 sync when the NVIDIA binary driver is used, various OpenGL renderer improvements, and other changes.
- GTK3 has a fix to prevent crashing with offscreen windows under Wayland.
- Baobab has better compatibility with MinGW for building.
- Many fixes and code improvements to the Evince document viewer.
- The Eye of GNOME image viewer has better compatibility with phone form factors.
- A night mode for GNOME Maps. GNOME Maps also now supports a hybrid aerial map style.
- Fixing high CPU usage with GNOME Music.
- GJS JavaScript now supports public class fields.
- Glib-networking now supports ALPN for the OpenSSL back-end.
- Opening up more customization tunables for GNOME Initial Setup.
Succeeding the GNOME 3.37.3 release will be the GNOME 3.38 beta (3.37.90) in early August. That also marks the point of the UI freeze, API/ABI freeze, and the starting of the release notes. Later in August is then the string freeze and the hard code freeze in early September. GNOME 3.38.0 is aiming for release on 16 September in order to make it into the likes of Ubuntu 20.10 and Fedora 33.
