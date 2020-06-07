GNOME 3.37.2 Released As Another Step Towards GNOME 3.38
GNOME 3.37.2 is out as the latest development snapshot in the quest towards the stable GNOME 3.38 desktop environment this September.

With this newest development snapshot, GNOME 3.37.2 brings:

- GNOME Shell has the new capability for indicating apps that should always run on discrete GPUs via the new .desktop launcher file option.

- Mutter has support for the primary-selection protocol for Wayland, touch-mode detection for the X11 back-end, and various other fixes and improvements.

- The Epiphany web browser has seen a number of improvements including a redesigned password manager dialog, user script support, support for importing passwords from Chrome/Chromium, drag-and-drop from the download popover support, and various other improvements and fixes.

- GDM now enables Wayland on Cirrus graphics. There is also a Chrome remote desktop fix and other fixes.

- GNOME Maps now supports sandboxing on the WebKit web view in the OpenStreetMap account setup.

- Many Orca accessibility improvements.

- Cogl has fixed building against the GLVND library provided EGL headers.

More details on today's GNOME 3.37.2 development release via the devel-announce-list.
