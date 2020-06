GNOME 3.37.2 is out as the latest development snapshot in the quest towards the stable GNOME 3.38 desktop environment this September.With this newest development snapshot, GNOME 3.37.2 brings:- GNOME Shell has the new capability for indicating apps that should always run on discrete GPUs via the new .desktop launcher file option.- Mutter has support for the primary-selection protocol for Wayland, touch-mode detection for the X11 back-end, and various other fixes and improvements.- The Epiphany web browser has seen a number of improvements including a redesigned password manager dialog, user script support, support for importing passwords from Chrome/Chromium, drag-and-drop from the download popover support, and various other improvements and fixes.- GDM now enables Wayland on Cirrus graphics. There is also a Chrome remote desktop fix and other fixes.- GNOME Maps now supports sandboxing on the WebKit web view in the OpenStreetMap account setup.- Many Orca accessibility improvements.- Cogl has fixed building against the GLVND library provided EGL headers.More details on today's GNOME 3.37.2 development release via the devel-announce-list