GNOME 3.37.2 is out as the latest development snapshot in the quest towards the stable GNOME 3.38 desktop environment this September.
With this newest development snapshot, GNOME 3.37.2 brings:
- GNOME Shell has the new capability for indicating apps that should always run on discrete GPUs via the new .desktop launcher file option.
- Mutter has support for the primary-selection protocol for Wayland, touch-mode detection for the X11 back-end, and various other fixes and improvements.
- The Epiphany web browser has seen a number of improvements including a redesigned password manager dialog, user script support, support for importing passwords from Chrome/Chromium, drag-and-drop from the download popover support, and various other improvements and fixes.
- GDM now enables Wayland on Cirrus graphics. There is also a Chrome remote desktop fix and other fixes.
- GNOME Maps now supports sandboxing on the WebKit web view in the OpenStreetMap account setup.
- Many Orca accessibility improvements.
- Cogl has fixed building against the GLVND library provided EGL headers.
More details on today's GNOME 3.37.2 development release via the devel-announce-list.
