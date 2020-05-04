GNOME 3.36.2 is now available as the latest stable GNOME desktop environment update.
GNOME 3.37.1 was released last week with the latest bleeding-edge development changes ahead of the GNOME 3.38 release in September. But for those on the current GNOME 3.36 stable series, the second point release is shipping today.
Among the GNOME 3.36.2 changes are:
- Glib-Networking has re-enabled TLS 1.0/1.1 protocol support as a result of the COVID-19 situation.
- GNOME Boxes now builds its Flatpak with FreeRDP having OpenH264 enabled.
- A new engine for GNOME Calendar along with a lot of bug fixes.
- Crash fixes for GNOME Music.
- GNOME Shell has better handling of scale-factor changes and various fixes, including some crash fixes.
- Mutter will now sync timelines to hardware vsync. Mutter also has fixes around screencasting for non-maximized windows.
- Simple-Scan has initial support for Lexmark printers.
More details via the release announcement.
