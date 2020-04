Following last month's release of GNOME 3.36 with its many new features and performance improvements , GNOME 3.36.1 is out today with the first batch of updates/fixes to this H1'2020 open-source desktop.With GNOME 3.36.1 comes changes like:- Improved app folders for GNOME Shell as well as improving its screen reader support.- Mutter has fixed its hardware cursor support on GPU hot-plug, support for middle-click emulation on mice, scaling fixes, fixed for building with OpenGL ES but without desktop OpenGL, and other bug fixes.- GJS now properly exposes its BigInt type support.- Fixed building Gedit for macOS.- Build fixes under GCC 10.- Crash fixes for GNOME Music.- Many translation updates.The lengthy list of GNOME 3.36.1 fixes can be found via GNOME.org . Download links to the source packages via the mailing list GNOME 3.34.5 is also out today with its latest bug fixes for those on the previous stable series.