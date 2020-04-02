GNOME 3.36.1 Released With First Batch Of Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 2 April 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT.
Following last month's release of GNOME 3.36 with its many new features and performance improvements, GNOME 3.36.1 is out today with the first batch of updates/fixes to this H1'2020 open-source desktop.

With GNOME 3.36.1 comes changes like:

- Improved app folders for GNOME Shell as well as improving its screen reader support.

- Mutter has fixed its hardware cursor support on GPU hot-plug, support for middle-click emulation on mice, scaling fixes, fixed for building with OpenGL ES but without desktop OpenGL, and other bug fixes.

- GJS now properly exposes its BigInt type support.

- Fixed building Gedit for macOS.

- Build fixes under GCC 10.

- Crash fixes for GNOME Music.

- Many translation updates.

The lengthy list of GNOME 3.36.1 fixes can be found via GNOME.org. Download links to the source packages via the mailing list.

GNOME 3.34.5 is also out today with its latest bug fixes for those on the previous stable series.
10 Comments
