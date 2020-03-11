Red Hat's Matthias Clasen had the honor of announcing GNOME 3.36 as the latest half-year update to the GNOME 3 desktop environment.
This morning we published our GNOME 3.36 feature overview outlining all of the fascinating work that caught our eye from continued (X)Wayland enhancements to performance improvements to other items. Clasen in the mailing list announcement called out attention to:
This release brings a new lock screen and a new app for managing shell extensions, among other things. Once again, the shell has received many performance improvements.
Improvements to core GNOME applications include better support for metered networks and parental controls in GNOME Software, a new look for the initial setup assistant, a redesigned GNOME Clocks, and many more.
See the mailing list announcement and for a thorough look at all of the GNOME 3.36 changes there are the release notes.
