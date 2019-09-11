With the big GNOME 3.34 release coming out this week, the GNOME 3.36 release schedule has now been published.
For the most part there are no major surprises: GNOME 3.36 is another six-month update to this desktop environment and releasing in mid-March as usual. Given the calendar, GNOME 3.36.0 is expected to meet the world on 11 March 2020.
Though there are some minor but fundamental changes now introduced as part of the GNOME 3.36 release schedule. As spelled out by this mailing list post:
* Tarballs are due on Saturday (not Monday anymore)
* Stable and unstable Tarball Due on the same day
* Stable maintenance releases over a longer period
* Releases are published when ready (not necessarily on Wednesday)
The GNOME 3.36 cycle kicks off with the first development release (GNOME 3.35.1) already next month around 12 October, GNOME 3.36 beta coming out approximately on 15 February, the GNOME 3.36 release candidate around 29 February, and 11 March marking the stable release.
For GNOME 3.34, there is now point releases planned through GNOME 3.34.5 arriving next March.
The GNOME 3.34/3.36 release schedule can be viewed on the GNOME Wiki.
