GNOME 3.36 RC2 Released Ahead Of The Official Desktop Update Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 6 March 2020 at 11:58 AM EST. 4 Comments
GNOME --
The second and final release candidate for the GNOME 3.36 milestone is now available for testing this weekend ahead of the official GNOME 3.36.0 debut next week.

GNOME 3.36.0 is set to arrive on Wednesday, 11 March, while out today is 3.35.92. The last minute changes making it into this release include:

- The Epiphany web browser will no longer crash if going to about:memory.

- GNOME Initial Setup continues getting ironed out for its new parental controls functionality.

- A wide variety of fixes to GNOME Shell.

- GNOME Shell will now start the X11 session services prior to starting XWayland clients.

- Mutter has a fix to avoid a flicker when (un)redirecting windows, among other fixes.

- Also making it in this release is the much improved GNOME Wayland screencasting support.

- Various accessibility improvements with Orca.

More details on the GNOME release announcement.
