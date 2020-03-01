GNOME 3.36 Seeing Last Minute Mutter Wayland Improvements
On top of the last minute GNOME 3.36 work on scaled/transformed hardware cursors handling, there is some other interesting last-minute Wayland work on the Mutter side.

On Saturday shortly after Red Hat's Jonas Ådahl released Wayland-Protocols 1.19, he went ahead and merged the Mutter compositor changes for the new protocol support around implicit and explicit repositioning of already mapped pop-ups. There is also GTK-side changes pending too for synchronized Wayland pop-up moving.

Details on the Mutter changes around the Wayland pop-up moving via the MR that was honored this weekend.

Meanwhile longtime GNOME developer Carlos Garnacho merged to Mutter on Saturday a side channel for services to startup on XWayland sessions. This separate work allows starting up of any extra services that may be desired when initializing XWayland, such as to load Xresource files or anything else that may be desired.

There is a lot of last minute activity being squeezed into GNOME 3.36 that in turn will debut as stable in two weeks.
