GNOME 3.36 Lands Scaled/Transformed Hardware Cursors Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 28 February 2020 at 07:11 AM EST. 4 Comments
Landing just in time for GNOME 3.36 is a merge request that has been open for nearly one year on improving Mutter's hardware cursor handling.

Hitting Mutter today ahead of GNOME 3.36 is support for scaling and transforming cursor images with Cairo and using hardware cursors on rotated or fractionally scaled displays.

Software cursor support is still fallen back to if the cursor is visible on multiple monitors with different scales/transforms but overall this is a big improvement for hardware cursor handling especially for single display setups making use of fractional scaling for HiDPI laptops/desktops.

The hardware cursor support is important for avoiding excess redraws of the shell.

It's great seeing the MR land today in time for next month's GNOME 3.36.
