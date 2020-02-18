GNOME 3.35.91 is out today as the second beta ahead of next month's GNOME 3.36 desktop release.
The 3.35.91 release is the last stop before the GNOME 3.36 release candidate at month's end and then GNOME 3.36.0 should be debuting on 11 March. While past the UI and feature freeze since the 3.35.90 beta earlier this month, there are still some prominent changes to note with today's second beta:
- The GNOME Web "Epiphany" web browser has re-enabled web-process sandboxing, password manager fixes, and other fixes.
- GNOME Initial Setup now allows setting up parental controls for the new user account. This parental control support is contingent upon the malcontent library being present.
- Various fixes to GNOME Music.
- GNOME Settings Daemon can now allow disabling USB support when the lock-screen is active.
- GNOME Shell has improved magnifier support, other accessibility work, and other lock-screen improvements.
- GTK 3.98 puts GTK 4.0 one step closer.
- Mutter now honors accelerometer orientation on monitor configuration changes, enables culling for integer-scaled actors, support for rendering the cursor using the transactional kernel mode-setting API, fixed culling of XWayland windows, and other Wayland fixes.
More details on the GNOME 3.35.91 release via mail.gnome.org.
