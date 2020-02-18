GNOME 3.36 Beta 2 Released With Initial Setup Parental Controls, Lock-Screen USB Disable
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 18 February 2020 at 06:34 PM EST. 1 Comment
GNOME --
GNOME 3.35.91 is out today as the second beta ahead of next month's GNOME 3.36 desktop release.

The 3.35.91 release is the last stop before the GNOME 3.36 release candidate at month's end and then GNOME 3.36.0 should be debuting on 11 March. While past the UI and feature freeze since the 3.35.90 beta earlier this month, there are still some prominent changes to note with today's second beta:

- The GNOME Web "Epiphany" web browser has re-enabled web-process sandboxing, password manager fixes, and other fixes.

- GNOME Initial Setup now allows setting up parental controls for the new user account. This parental control support is contingent upon the malcontent library being present.

- Various fixes to GNOME Music.

- GNOME Settings Daemon can now allow disabling USB support when the lock-screen is active.

- GNOME Shell has improved magnifier support, other accessibility work, and other lock-screen improvements.

- GTK 3.98 puts GTK 4.0 one step closer.

- Mutter now honors accelerometer orientation on monitor configuration changes, enables culling for integer-scaled actors, support for rendering the cursor using the transactional kernel mode-setting API, fixed culling of XWayland windows, and other Wayland fixes.

More details on the GNOME 3.35.91 release via mail.gnome.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Flatpak 1.6.2 Released To Fix Performance Regression Of Slow Install Times
Belated GTK 3.98 Puts GTK 4.0 One Step Closer
WebKitGTK 2.28 Seeing Flatpak Sandbox Support, WebGL + WebAudio By Default
MATE 1.24 Released For Letting GNOME 2 Continuation Live On In 2020
GNOME 3.36 Beta Released With Many Changes
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities
Apple Firmware Update For Magic Keyboards Decides To Change The Fn Key
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel
Imagination Working On A New Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Project
Blender 2.82 Released With Many Improvements, 1000+ Fixes