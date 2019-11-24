GNOME 3.35.2 is out as the latest development release on the route to GNOME 3.36 due out next March.
Among the changes to find with the GNOME 3.35.2 build include:
- Epiphany (GNOME Web) has dropped its custom FTP handling, various improvement handling around pinned tabs, the password manager now makes use of the secrets portal, localhost is assumed to be a secure origin now, and other improvements.
- Gedit has updates to its Flatpak and Snap packages, a new dependency on GNOME's Tepl (Text editor product line), and other fixes.
- Glib is bringing improvements to the command-line "gio" tool and many bug fixes.
- GNOME Maps supports new public transit routing plug-ins for users in Sweden and Switzerland.
- GVFS has better enumeration performance for Samba (SMB) shares.
- The recent librsvg improvements. Interestingly librsvg has disabled link-time optimizations (LTO) now for their release builds on the basis that it "increased build time too much" so now leaving it up to distribution vendors to decide if LTO for better run-time performance is worth the build-time increase.
- Various GNOME programs picking up nightly/development icons that differ from their release icons.
- Better Orca screen-reading support for Chromium along with other web improvements.
- Various bug fixes throughout.
More details on the GNOME mailing list.
2 Comments