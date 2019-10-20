GNOME 3.35.1 was released this morning as the first development release towards GNOME 3.36 next March.
- The Epiphany web browser has re-enabled on-demand accelerated compositing.
- File-Roller has support for Zstd compressed files/archives. File-Roller can also now handle directly opening .tar.lzo archives.
- GJS finally has Meson build system support.
- Bug fixes and clean-ups to GNOME Shell and Mutter.
- The NetworkManager applet now allows ad-hoc networks to support WPA2 authentication. There is also now support for WPA3 Personal authentication and other changes.
- Many Vala fixes.
More details on GNOME 3.35.1 via the release announcement.
Coming up at the end of November will be GNOME 3.35.2. GNOME 3.36 reaches its beta stage in mid-February followed by the release candidate while the stable GNOME 3.36.0 release is anticipated for 11 March. GNOME 3.36 is the version that should make it into the likes of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Fedora 32.
