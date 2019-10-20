GNOME 3.35.1 Released As The First Step Towards GNOME 3.36
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 20 October 2019 at 07:41 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME --
GNOME 3.35.1 was released this morning as the first development release towards GNOME 3.36 next March.

- The Epiphany web browser has re-enabled on-demand accelerated compositing.

- File-Roller has support for Zstd compressed files/archives. File-Roller can also now handle directly opening .tar.lzo archives.

- GJS finally has Meson build system support.

- Bug fixes and clean-ups to GNOME Shell and Mutter.

- The NetworkManager applet now allows ad-hoc networks to support WPA2 authentication. There is also now support for WPA3 Personal authentication and other changes.

- Many Vala fixes.

More details on GNOME 3.35.1 via the release announcement.

Coming up at the end of November will be GNOME 3.35.2. GNOME 3.36 reaches its beta stage in mid-February followed by the release candidate while the stable GNOME 3.36.0 release is anticipated for 11 March. GNOME 3.36 is the version that should make it into the likes of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Fedora 32.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME Shell + Mutter Begin Landing Graphene Integration
GNOME's Mutter 3.35.1 Fixes The Night Light Mode On Wayland
GNOME Shell & Mutter 3.34.1 Deliver On Their Prominent Fixes
GNOME 3.34.1 Released With Latest Fixes
GTK4 Now Allows More Efficient Usage With Its Vulkan Renderer
Flatpak 1.5 Released With Version Pinning, Self-Updates In Portals
Popular News This Week
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
Google Ejects Open-Source WireGuard From Android Play Store Over Donation Link In App