GNOME 3.34.4 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 19 February 2020 at 01:06 PM EST. 3 Comments
While GNOME 3.36 will be released in just a few weeks, GNOME 3.34.4 is out today as the latest stable update in the current series.

GNOME 3.34.4 comes with a large number of bug fixes, many of which were back-ported from the 3.35 development series leading up to the GNOME 3.36.0 release on 11 March. Some of the GNOME 3.34.4 fixes include:

- A number of fixes to the Epiphany web browser.

- Race conditions addressed and crash fixes among other fixes to Glib. There is also a fix for a potential denial of service vulnerability that was closed up within Glib.

- GMIME now offers methods for reading 64-bit timestamps of creation date and expiration date of certificates/signatures in addressing potential Y2038 issues.

- Crash and bug fixes for GNOME Music.

- GNOME Shell has switched its screen recorder back from VP9 to VP8 over issues with GStreamer.

- Mutter has fixed its OpenGL ES 2.0 fall-back and separately addressed various memory leaks.

More details on GNOME 3.34.4 via the release announcement.
