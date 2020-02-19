While GNOME 3.36 will be released in just a few weeks, GNOME 3.34.4 is out today as the latest stable update in the current series.
GNOME 3.34.4 comes with a large number of bug fixes, many of which were back-ported from the 3.35 development series leading up to the GNOME 3.36.0 release on 11 March. Some of the GNOME 3.34.4 fixes include:
- A number of fixes to the Epiphany web browser.
- Race conditions addressed and crash fixes among other fixes to Glib. There is also a fix for a potential denial of service vulnerability that was closed up within Glib.
- GMIME now offers methods for reading 64-bit timestamps of creation date and expiration date of certificates/signatures in addressing potential Y2038 issues.
- Crash and bug fixes for GNOME Music.
- GNOME Shell has switched its screen recorder back from VP9 to VP8 over issues with GStreamer.
- Mutter has fixed its OpenGL ES 2.0 fall-back and separately addressed various memory leaks.
More details on GNOME 3.34.4 via the release announcement.
