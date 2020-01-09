GNOME has continued its recent trend of offering more point releases to existing stable series for filling the void between the six-month feature releases. Out today is GNOME 3.34.3 with all of the latest fixes, many of which were back-ported from the currently under development GNOME 3.36.
Some of the highlights for today's GNOME 3.34.3 point release include:
- The Epiphany web browser has restored on-demand hardware acceleration.
- Crash fixes for GJS.
- Crash fixes for GNOME Music stemming from its recent overhaul.
- GNOME Session has various fixes around the systemd managed sessions.
- Fixed saving screenshots to the clipboard on Wayland.
- Many GNOME Shell fixes.
- Various GTK fixes for Wayland and other fixes to this tool-kit.
- Mutter has fixed window recording on HiDPI desktops along with the usual smothering of other fixes.
More details on GNOME 3.34.3 via the release announcement. A GNOME 3.34.4 follow-up point release and the last of the series is expected to happen around mid-February. The GNOME 3.36.0 feature release meanwhile should be out on 11 March.
