GNOME 3.34.3 Released To Offer Up More Fixes Ahead Of GNOME 3.36
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 9 January 2020 at 11:06 AM EST.
GNOME has continued its recent trend of offering more point releases to existing stable series for filling the void between the six-month feature releases. Out today is GNOME 3.34.3 with all of the latest fixes, many of which were back-ported from the currently under development GNOME 3.36.

Some of the highlights for today's GNOME 3.34.3 point release include:

- The Epiphany web browser has restored on-demand hardware acceleration.

- Crash fixes for GJS.

- Crash fixes for GNOME Music stemming from its recent overhaul.

- GNOME Session has various fixes around the systemd managed sessions.

- Fixed saving screenshots to the clipboard on Wayland.

- Many GNOME Shell fixes.

- Various GTK fixes for Wayland and other fixes to this tool-kit.

- Mutter has fixed window recording on HiDPI desktops along with the usual smothering of other fixes.

More details on GNOME 3.34.3 via the release announcement. A GNOME 3.34.4 follow-up point release and the last of the series is expected to happen around mid-February. The GNOME 3.36.0 feature release meanwhile should be out on 11 March.
